Giants Officially Sign Five Players To Futures Deals

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve officially signed five players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

DL Casey Rogers DL Ross Blacklock C Jimmy Morrissey C Bryan Hudson K Jude McAtamney

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Blacklock, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. He was among their final roster cuts during this offseason. From there, Blacklock signed on with the Jaguars and had stints with the Colts and Titans before the Giants added him to their practice squad last month.

In 2023, Blacklock appeared in four total games for the Titans and Jaguars and recorded two tackles.