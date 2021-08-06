Giants OL Zach Fulton Retiring From NFL

Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Giants OL Zach Fulton has informed the team that he is retiring from the NFL.

The Giants have had a number of players retire this summer including Fulton, Todd Davis, and Joe Looney.

Fulton, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with Kansas City before agreeing to a four-year, $28 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed with the Texans back in 2018.

Fulton agreed to a pay cut ahead of the 2020 season that guaranteed him $5 million in 2020 and dropped his 2021 base salary to $3 million. The Texans released him nevertheless this offseason and he later signed on with the Giants.

For his career, Fulton appeared in 107 games, making 90 starts for the Chiefs and Texans over the course of seven seasons.