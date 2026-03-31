Giants Optimistic Malik Nabers & Cam Skattebo Will Be Ready For Week 1

Per Dan Salomone of the team’s website, Giants GM Joe Schoen is optimistic WR Malik Nabers and RB Cam Skattebo will be ready for Week 1 after their injuries.

The Giants offseason workout program begins on April 7th, and both Nabers and Skattebo will be in attendance.

Starting with Nabers coming off a torn ACL and meniscus, Schoen is positive about his chances to play in the season-opener as long as there are no setbacks before then.

“As long as there’s not a setback or whatever it may be, optimistic Week 1, he’ll be ready. But again, you just never tell with these things and how they’re going to react or if there’s any setbacks. But he’s in a good spot right now mentally and physically.”

As for Skattebo coming back from a serious ankle injury, Schoen said he has been in his normal great mood around the facility, declaring himself back. Schoen is remaining a little more cautious and mentioned their plans to slowly ease him back into the mix.

“[He was] jogging around, running, jumping on ex-teammates’ backs and stuff like that. I said, ‘Will you stop?'” Schoen said laughingly. “But he’s declaring himself he’s ready to go. So it’ll be good to see him next week as well. We’ll ease him back. Obviously, we don’t play until September, but he’s in good headspace, physically as well.”

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Skattebo, 24, was a zero-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having a few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Giants used the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Skattebo. He signed a four-year, $5,271,045 contract with a $1,071,045 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.

In 2025, Skattebo appeared in eight games for the Giants and rushed 98 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns.