Giants Place WR Chase Cota On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants have placed WR Chase Cota on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

He broke his collar bone during minicamp at the end of OTAs. He’s ineligible to return from IR for the Giants this season but could be released with a settlement.

Cota, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason however.

Cota had stints on the practice squad with the Chiefs and Texans before the Giants signed him away to their active roster. He inked a futures deal for the 2024 season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.