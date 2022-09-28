Giants Place WR Sterling Shepard On IR, Make Three Other Roster Moves

According to Field Yates, the Giants placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve and promoted DB Fabian Moreau to their active roster.

New York also signed DB Olaijah Griffin and WR Makai Polk to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Shepard suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 and was coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season as well. It’s a big blow to New York’s offense, as Shepard was their most reliable receiver and they don’t have a lot of depth behind him.

Shepard, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that makes him a free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Shepard has appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 13 passes for 154 yards receiving and one touchdown.