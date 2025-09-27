Giants Placed K Graham Gano On IR, Made Four Other Moves

The Giants announced Saturday that they are placing veteran K Graham Gano on injured reserve and activating K Jude McAtamney and LB Neville Hewitt.

Signed to the Giants’ active roster from the practice squad were LB Tomon Fox and DT Elijah Garcia.

Gano sustained a groin injury during pregame workouts and will now miss at least four games on injured reserve.

Gano, 37, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants, remaining with the team since the 2020 season.

In 2025, Gano has appeared in two games for the Giants and converted all five field goal attempts, along with all four extra point tries.