Giants Placing OLB Azeez Ojulari On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are placing OLB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.

He missed this past week with a toe injury. Rapoport adds he doesn’t need surgery but he’ll now miss four of the team’s remaining six games, at minimum.

Ojulari, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract. Ojulari is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Ojulari has appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 28 total tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery.