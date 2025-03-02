Giants Plan To Add Veteran Quarterback This Offseason

There is a lot of speculation about how the Giants will address the quarterback position this offseason. When talking to reporters at the NFL Combine, GM Joe Schoen indicated they are considering “all avenues”, but they want to make sure they add a veteran presence to the room, even if they draft a player.

“Even if you get a young quarterback, you’d like to have a vet in the room with them to show them the ropes and how to be a pro,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “We’re looking at all different avenues. Is this guy going to be good for a young quarterback, or is this guy a starter? Can we get a guy in the draft, and if we do, should we have more a guy who can develop and show a guy how to be a pro? We’re going to look at vets, the draft, at trade candidates. We’re going to look under every rock to find the best prospect for us going into the ’25 season.”

Schoen added he is comfortable “taking swings” for a quarterback given it’s the most important position on the team.

“I’m for taking swings at that position,” Schoen said. “It’s the most important position, and it’s hard to find. Keep swinging. Keep swinging at the position until you find one. I look back at [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider. He’s traded a third-round pick for Charlie Whitehurst. Didn’t work out. Matt Flynn, paid him $10 million. Got Russell Wilson in the third round. Just keep swinging at the position. Again, I believe in our process and the people in the building from a scouting standpoint, the coaching standpoint. So keep swinging, and we’ll try to find one.”

Schoen also said they are going to look into trading up or down in the draft from pick No. 3 overall.

New York is in the market for a quarterback but might not be able to get their pick of one standing pat at No. 3 overall. If they cannot make a deal to move into the top two and neither Miami’s Cam Ward nor Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders falls to three, it would make sense to move down.

The Giants were among the teams that showed interest in Rams QB Matthew Stafford before he elected to stay in Los Angeles.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford is due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on New York’s search for a quarterback as the news becomes available.