Giants Plan To Start QB Drew Lock In Week 16

Per Art Stapleton, Giants HC Brian Daboll said he plans to start QB Drew Lock against the Falcons in Week 16.

Lock, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock this past offseason to a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2024, Lock has appeared in five games for the Giants with two starts and completed 51.1 percent of his passes for 414 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s also rushed 10 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.