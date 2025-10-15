Giants Pursuing Trade For ‘Big-Game’ Receiver Like Jaylen Waddle Or Chris Olave

SNY’s Connor Hughes says multiple sources have told him the Giants are aggressively pursuing a trade for help at wide receiver, with one saying New York is “big-game hunting.”

Among the top potential targets, per Hughes, are Saints WR Chris Olave, Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

Hughes said the Giants are motivated to give first-round QB Jaxson Dart some help at receiver to keep up his momentum, as New York has lost Malik Nabers for the season and veteran Darius Slayton is banged up.

It remains to be seen whether the Saints and Dolphins are willing to part with guys like Olave and Waddle, who are currently the No. 1 receivers for their clubs, and Hughes adds it’s not clear how much the Giants are willing to give up.

Meyers might be more attainable, as the Raiders are reportedly open to moving the veteran, although they’re also not necessarily shopping him to other teams either.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in six games and recorded 20 receptions on 40 targets for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave has appeared in six games for the Saints and caught 39 passes on 64 targets for 342 yards receiving and one touchdown.

