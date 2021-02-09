Giants QB Alex Tanney Retires From NFL

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that QB Alex Tanney has decided to retire from the NFL after nine seasons in the league.

Tanney, 33, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2012. From there, he had brief stints with the Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills and Colts before being signed to the Titans’ active roster at end of the 2015 season.

Tanney spent time on the Titans’ practice squad before eventually being called up. However, the Titans elected to cut him loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Giants.

Tanney re-signed in New York and just returned to the team on a futures contract last month.

For his career, Tanney appeared in two games and completed 11 of 15 attempts (73.3 percent) for 100 yards and a touchdown.