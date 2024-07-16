Giants QB Daniel Jones Not Expected To Begin Training Camp On PUP List

According to Ian Rapoport, Giants QB Daniel Jones‘ rehab from a torn ACL is going well and he’s not expected to begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Rapoport mentions Jones will be “healthy and ready to go” for training camp, which is a significant milestone in his recovery.

The last we heard in May, Jones participated in 7-on-7 drills at OTAs. Jones has said he plans to be ready for the start of training camp and this would seem to indicate he’s on track to hit that goal.

The Giants have said if Jones is healthy, he will be the starting quarterback in Week 1. Although New York did extensive research on the 2024 quarterback class and tried to trade into the top three picks, in the end, Drew Lock was the only competition that was added for Jones.

Regardless, Jones’ injury in 2023 and the regression of both him and the Giants from a remarkable 2022 run have opened up significant questions about his long-term future in New York.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones appeared in six games for the Giants and completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 40 rush attempts for 206 yards and another touchdown.