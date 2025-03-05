NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Commanders, Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers, Giants

“Going from being an assistant o-line coach to being a tight end coach to then being the o-line coach has kind of been really a step up in responsibility in regards to the evaluation process each time that I’ve done that…” Adams said, via the team website . “Really, as the coordinator, you really kind of have to have more of an overview of ‘Where are we looking to take this type of player? Okay., I better get a little bit more in the weeds there,’ and then really just have kind of an overview and a feel for what each guy can give you.”

Adams also mentioned that he wants all of his staff hires to fit together in order to have cohesion on the offense.

“I think the number one thing that you’ve got to do in order to get that right is that you got to be pretty deliberate and pretty specific about what you’re looking for in regards to hiring the staff,” Adams added. “That starts once the head coach hires the coordinators down all the way to the quality control guys. And then we’ve been able to spend a lot of time in the same room the last several weeks just kind of discussing these things and prioritizing what we want and prioritizing what we’re looking for, and also talking about what are the pieces of the puzzle and the evaluation process in regards to getting that.”

New DC Matt Eberflus spent the last three seasons as the Bears’ head coach and also stressed the importance of everyone working together to find success.

“It’s really just working together,” Eberflus noted. “It’s important that the scouting staff and the coaching staff are on the same page, so the coaching staff has to do a really good job of painting that vision for what we want the players to look like in terms of their position and their disposition.”

Both coaches believe that Schottenheimer is doing a great job of leading his new staff in the right direction. “I think what you see there that I’m really excited about is the same quality and trait that all really good leaders and good head coaches have is that he’s the same guy every day,” Adams said of Schottenheimer. “He shows up with the same attitude of ‘We’re going to work hard, we’re going to have energy.’ It’s not fake. He’s enthusiastic, but it’s very authentic.”