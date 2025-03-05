NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Commanders, Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers, Giants

Commanders
- Matthew Berry reports the Commanders are expected to re-sign veteran TE Zach Ertz but will likely let WR Dyami Brown walk if his market price is too high.
Cowboys
New Cowboys OC Klayton Adams shared his view on taking on his first full-time coordinator role under HC Brian Schottenheimer.
“Going from being an assistant o-line coach to being a tight end coach to then being the o-line coach has kind of been really a step up in responsibility in regards to the evaluation process each time that I’ve done that…” Adams said, via the team website. “Really, as the coordinator, you really kind of have to have more of an overview of ‘Where are we looking to take this type of player? Okay., I better get a little bit more in the weeds there,’ and then really just have kind of an overview and a feel for what each guy can give you.”
Adams also mentioned that he wants all of his staff hires to fit together in order to have cohesion on the offense.
“I think the number one thing that you’ve got to do in order to get that right is that you got to be pretty deliberate and pretty specific about what you’re looking for in regards to hiring the staff,” Adams added. “That starts once the head coach hires the coordinators down all the way to the quality control guys. And then we’ve been able to spend a lot of time in the same room the last several weeks just kind of discussing these things and prioritizing what we want and prioritizing what we’re looking for, and also talking about what are the pieces of the puzzle and the evaluation process in regards to getting that.”
New DC Matt Eberflus spent the last three seasons as the Bears’ head coach and also stressed the importance of everyone working together to find success.
“It’s really just working together,” Eberflus noted. “It’s important that the scouting staff and the coaching staff are on the same page, so the coaching staff has to do a really good job of painting that vision for what we want the players to look like in terms of their position and their disposition.”
Both coaches believe that Schottenheimer is doing a great job of leading his new staff in the right direction.
“I think what you see there that I’m really excited about is the same quality and trait that all really good leaders and good head coaches have is that he’s the same guy every day,” Adams said of Schottenheimer. “He shows up with the same attitude of ‘We’re going to work hard, we’re going to have energy.’ It’s not fake. He’s enthusiastic, but it’s very authentic.”
“It’s been great,” Eberflus said of Schottenheimer’s approach to the combine. “We’re all on the same page in terms of the formats for the formal interviews, the other coaches are working down there for the informals, and this is really the first contact for the coaches to be able to get there with the players… he’s doing a great job just coordinating everything. Paint the vision for what the player can do for us, and certainly players can only do so many things, but what can they do for us? That’s an important part of it as we evaluate these guys. It’s a really good draft in a lot of areas for us, and we’re excited about this one.”
Giants
- Regarding the Giants’ pursuit of Matthew Stafford before he agreed to a restructured contract with the Rams, Matthew Berry reports New York planned to trade for Stafford and move up in the 2025 NFL Draft for a quarterback.
- Aaron Rodgers now catapults to the top of the veteran quarterback market. According to Berry, Rodgers is now considering three options, which include signing with New York being the most likely, joining the Titans as his second option, or waiting for an opening on a playoff-contending team.
- Berry writes the thinking around New York is GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll need to win now, and a veteran quarterback gives them the best chance at accomplishing that.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer‘s early guess is that Rodgers will be the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2025.
