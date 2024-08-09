Giants QB Drew Lock To Miss Time With Bone Bruise & Oblique Strain

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Giants QB Drew Lock is expected to miss some time after suffering a bone contusion and sprained oblique in the team’s first preseason game.

Per Rappoport, New York HC Brian Daboll noted they could look to add another QB with Lock sidelined.

Lock, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock this past offseason to a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2023, Lock appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 48-76 pass attempts (63.2 percent) for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.