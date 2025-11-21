Giants QB Jaxson Dart Ruled Out From Week 12

Giants interim HC Mike Kafka announced that they’ve ruled out QB Jaxson Dart from Week 12, per Jordan Raanan.

Kafka also mentioned that TE Thomas Fidone (foot), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), and CB Paulson Adebo (knee) have been ruled out.

Dart is still going through the league’s concussion protocol after missing their previous game. He’s been evaluated for concussions four times so far this season.

This means Jameis Winston will start Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Connor Hughes called Dart missing Sunday’s game a “big surprise” after the quarterback took a lot of reps in non-contact practice this week.

Last week, Adam Schefter reported New York has been stressing to Dart the need to modify his running style to take less contact. The point of emphasis is one of the changes the Giants are making since firing former HC Brian Daboll.

Schefter says both people inside the organization and people outside the organization who are close to Dart have been giving him the same message, fueled by concern about how sustainable his penchant for taking contact is at the NFL level. The message is his availability matters more than a few extra yards here and there.

Dart, 22, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He signed a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes an $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2025, Dart has appeared in nine games for the Giants and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,175 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed 51 times for 251 yards and five touchdowns.