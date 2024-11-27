Giants QB Tommy DeVito Longshot To Start Against Cowboys

According to Jordan Raanan, Giants QB Tommy DeVito is a longshot to start on Thursday against the Cowboys with his injured forearm.

The Giants released a statement saying DeVito will not travel with the team to Dallas on the team flight today, clarifying later that it was because he was undergoing further examination for his injury, via Pat Leonard.

He was still listed as questionable. Should DeVito not be able to go, backup QB Drew Lock would take over. He’s been getting first-team reps in practice this week.

DeVito, 26, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason.

In 2023, DeVito appeared in nine games for the Giants and made six starts. He completed 64 percent of his passing attempts for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 36 times for 195 yards and a touchdown.

In 2024, DeVito has appeared in one game for the Giants and threw for 189 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing 67.7 percent of his passes.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.