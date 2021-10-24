Giants RB Saquon Barkley Likely Out Until Week 9

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Giants QB Saquon Barkley has an “outside chance” of playing in Week 8’s game against the Chiefs.

However, Rapoport says that it’s more likely Barkley is held out of the game in order to ensure his injured ankle is healing as it should. This means that Barkley could instead return for the Giants’ Week 9 matchup with the Raiders on November 7.

Barkley suffered the injury back in Week 5 and the Giants have turned to Devontae Booker and Elijhaa Penny in his absence.

Barkley was medically cleared last month and missed nearly all of last season due to a torn ACL. The Giants were cautious with him throughout the summer and preseason.

Barkley, 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option worth $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2021, Barkley has appeared in five games for the Giants, rushing 52 times for 186 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes for 130 yards (9.3 YPC) and a touchdown.

We will have more news on Barkley’s injury as it becomes available.