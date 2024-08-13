Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Carted From Practice With Apparent Major Injury

Per Pat Leonard, Giants fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy went down with what appeared to be a major injury during practice.

Tracy’s right lower leg seemed to buckle on a kickoff drill, and the team brought out a cart to take Tracy off the field and put his leg in an air cast.

It’s a tough blow for the rookie who had flashed during camp and was angling for a legitimate role on special teams and as the No. 2 back.

Tracy, 24, started his career at Iowa as a wide receiver before transferring to Purdue for his final two seasons and converting to running back. The Giants selected him with the No. 166 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tracy signed a four year, $4,306,352 rookie contract that included a $286,352 signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Tracy rushed 146 times for 947 yards (6.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns while adding 113 receptions for 1,201 yards and five touchdowns in 63 games.

We’ll have more on Tracy as the news is available.