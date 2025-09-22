Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Dislocated Shoulder, Will Miss Time

According to Jordan Raanan, Giants RB Tyrone Tracy suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs.

The injury is expected to sideline Tracy for a little while, per Raanan. A stint on injured reserve would mean at least four games.

Tracy, 24, started his career at Iowa as a wide receiver before transferring to Purdue for his final two seasons and converting to running back. The Giants selected him with the No. 166 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tracy signed a four-year, $4,306,352 rookie contract that included a $286,352 signing bonus.

In 2025, Tracy has appeared in three games for the Giants and rushed 22 times for 68 yards and no touchdowns, adding eight catches on 13 targets for 54 yards.

We’ll have more on Tracy as the news is available.