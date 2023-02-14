Giants Re-Sign G Jack Anderson

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed G Jack Anderson to a new contract.

We have signed G Jack Anderson, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent pic.twitter.com/0GzogAQysI — New York Giants (@Giants) February 14, 2023

Anderson was in line to be an exclusive rights free agent next month.

Anderson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also included a $103,742 signing bonus.

However, the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to the practice squad. He later caught on with the Eagles, but was waived at the start of last season and claimed by the Giants.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the Giants, making two starts for them.

During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team.