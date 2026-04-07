Giants Re-Sign WR Ryan Miller

The New York Giants announced they have re-signed WR Ryan Miller.

Miller, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Furman following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay brought Miller back on a futures deal for the 2024 season and he was once again signed to the practice squad following roster cuts. He later was promoted to the active roster.

The Buccaneers waived Miller in December 2025 and he was claimed by the Giants.

In 2025, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught two passes on four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown.