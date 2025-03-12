Giants Re-Signing OL Greg Van Roten

The Giants are finalizing a deal to keep OL Greg Van Roten in New York, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Van Roten, 35, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2012. He was, unfortunately, released coming out of the preseason but later signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After the Packers moved on from Van Roten in 2014, he had a brief stint with the Seahawks before eventually signing on with the Jaguars in February of 2017. Unfortunately, Jacksonville cut Van Roten loose after the draft and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Panthers.

As a restricted free agent, Van Roten instead signed a two-year extension with Carolina ahead of the 2018 season. From there, the Jets signed him to a three-year contract worth $10.5 million in 2020. New York released him after they claimed G Nate Herbig off of waivers in May of 2022 and he caught on with the Bills.

The Raiders signed Van Roten to a contract for the 2023 season. He became a free agent in 2024 and re-signed with the team on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Van Roten started all 17 games for the Giants at guard. PFF graded him as the 61st overall guard out of 135 qualifying players.

