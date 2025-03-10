Giants Re-Signing WR Darius Slayton To Three-Year, $36M Deal

Josina Anderson reports that the Giants are re-signing WR Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract.

This is a bit of a surprise, as it seemed like Slayton was likely to move on in free agency this year.

The Giants could clearly use the receiver depth so I’m sure they’re happy to have him back.

Slayton, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 2024, Slayton appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 39 passes on 71 targets for 573 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.