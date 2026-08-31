Giants Re-Signing WR Jalin Hyatt To PS

Per Jordan Raanan, the Giants are re-signing WR Jalin Hyatt to their practice squad after releasing him yesterday.

Hyatt, 24, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-SEC selection. The Giants traded up to select him in the third round with the No. 73 overall pick.

Hyatt is in the final year of his four-year, $5,625,314 rookie contract that includes a $1,091,137 signing bonus.

In 2025, Hyatt appeared in eight games for the Giants and caught five passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also returned four kicks for 111 yards.