Giants Release CB Montre Hartage From IR With Settlement

The Giants announced they have cut CB Montre Hartage from injured reserve with a settlement.

Hartage, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern and later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins in 2019. Unfortunately, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Miami re-signed Hartage to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and eventually promoted him to their active roster. The Dolphins waived him once again and he was later claimed by the Giants.

New York waived him with an injury designation coming out of camp in 2020 and he reverted to their injured reserve list. He was then released from the team with an injury settlement in September but re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off New York’s active roster before signing a futures deal to come back for 2021. The Giants waived him with an injury designation in August.

In 2020, Hartage appeared in two games but did not record any statistics.