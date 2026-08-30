Giants Release OL Evan Neal

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants have officially released veteran OL Evan Neal on Sunday as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.
Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.
He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. The Giants somewhat surprising re-signed Neal to a contract this past March.
In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.
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