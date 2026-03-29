Giants Releasing K Graham Gano

Connor Hughes of SNY is reporting that the Giants are releasing veteran K Graham Gano on Sunday.

Gano ended up on injured reserve last year after it was revealed that he was dealing with a herniated disc in his neck.

This move should free up $4.5 million of cap room for the Giants this offseason.

Gano, 38, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants, remaining with the team since the 2020 season.

In 2025, Gano appeared in five games for the Giants and converted nine of his ten field goal attempts, and also made all nine of his extra-point attempts.