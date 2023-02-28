Giants Releasing WR Kenny Golladay At Start Of League Year

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are releasing WR Kenny Golladay on the first day of the league year, which is March 15.

Releasing Golladay outright will save the Giants $6.7 million of cap space and create $14.7 million of dead money.

Golladay’s future with the Giants has been in question for some time now. The Giants likely would have moved on from him last year had it not been for the cap ramifications so it’s not all that surprising to hear they plan to go in a different direction in the coming weeks.

Golladay, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Lions out of Northern Illinois back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021.

In 2022, Golladay appeared in all 12 games for the Jaguars and caught six passes for 81 yards receiving and a touchdown.