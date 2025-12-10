Giants Reportedly Fired Assistant Bryan Cox For Reaction To Seat Assignment On Team Flight

The Giants have not officially gone on the record as to why they let go of assistant DL coach Bryan Cox during the bye week. However, the Athletic’s Dan Duggan was told by sources it stemmed from a disagreement over seat assignments on the team flight.

Per Duggan, Cox had a negative reaction after the assistant coaches were moved to the back of the plane instead of the front on the team flight home from the loss to the Patriots.

Duggan adds it’s unclear what exactly happened and why Cox reacted poorly, but notes he was close with former HC Brian Daboll and people weren’t surprised that things ended on a sour note.

New York has made significant changes to their coaching staff already this season including firing Daboll, DC Shane Bowen and now Cox.

Cox, 57, played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Patriots and Saints.

Cox took his first coaching job with the Jets as an assistant defensive line coach in 2006. From there, he had stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Falcons as defensive line coaches before joining the Giants’ staff in 2022.

Cox was in his third season with the Giants.