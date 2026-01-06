Giants Request HC Interview With Colts DC Lou Anarumo

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are requesting a HC interview with Colts DC Lou Anarumo.

Anarumo, 59, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo was with the Bengals from 2019 to 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

After being let go by Cincinnati, Anarumo was hired by the Colts as DC

In 2025, the Colts defense ranks No. 23 in yards allowed, No. 21 in points allowed, No. 31 in passing yards allowed and No. 7 in rushing yards allowed.