Giants Request Interview With Bills LB Coach Bobby Babich For DC

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants have requested permission to interview Bills LB coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Babich worked with Giants HC Brian Daboll in Buffalo so there’s some familiarity between the two.

Babich, 40, got his start in the NFL as an administrative assistant with the Panthers in 2011. He had stints with the Browns as a defensive assistant and with FIU as the secondary coach before landing with the Bills as an assistant DB coach in 2017.

Babich coached safeties for a few seasons before being moved to LB coach in 2022.