Giants Request Interview With Rams DC Chris Shula

Per The New York Post, the Giants have requested an interview with Rams DC Chris Shula for their head coaching vacancy.

The following is a current list of Giants’ candidates:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos assistant HC/ST coordinator Darren Rizzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Texans DC Matt Burke

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Vikings QB coach Josh McCown

Jaguars DC Grant Udinski

Shula, 39, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Rams defense ranked No. 10 in scoring and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 12 in rushing and No. 19 against the pass.

We will have more on Shula and the Giants as it becomes available.