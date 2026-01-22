Giants Request OC Interview With Ravens Assistant Willie Taggart

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Giants are requesting an interview with Ravens assistant HC/RB coach Willie Taggart for their OC vacancy.

Taggart is the second known candidate for the Giants’ OC opening along with Ravens OC Todd Monken. Most feel Monken is the favorite to get the job assuming he doesn’t land a HC job.

Taggart, 49, began his coaching career as Western Kentucky’s receivers coach in 1999 before becoming their quarterbacks coach the following season. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator from 2001-2002 and became co-head coach from 2003-2006.

From there, he was hired as Stanford’s running backs coach in 2007-2009 and became Western Kentucky’s head coach from 2010-2012. South Florida hired him as head coach from 2013-2016 and then spent 2017 as Oregon’s head coach.

Florida State hired him as head coach from 2018-2019 and most recently held the head coach job at Florida Atlantic from 2020-2022 before being hired as the Ravens RB coach ahead of the 2023 season. He remained in that role for two seasons and added the title of assistant head coach for the 2025 season.