Giants Restructure K Graham Gano For $1.7M In Cap Space

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants have restructured K Graham Gano‘s contract in order to free up a little bit of cap space.

New York converted $2.63 million of Gano’s base salary into a signing bonus and spread it over the remainder of his deal, including an additional void year they added, to create $1.753 million

Gano, 34, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants.

In 2020, Gano signed a three-year, $14 million extension to remain in New York.

In 2021, Gano appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and converted 29 of 33 field goal attempts (87.9 percent) to go along with all 17 extra point tries.