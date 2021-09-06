Giants Rework CB Josh Jackson’s Contract For Cap Room

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Giants CB Josh Jackson agreed to a restructured contract in recent days that lowered his base salary from $1.33 million to $920,000.

The Giants need to make some cap moves before the start of the season in order to be cap compliant, so there could be more moves coming from New York.

Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few weeks ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 24 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass defenses.