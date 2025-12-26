Giants Rule Out LT Andrew Thomas From Week 17, Among Five Players

The New York Giants announced they’ve ruled out five players for Week 17, including WR Beaux Collins (Neck/Concussion), DL D.J. Davidson (Neck/Concussion), OL Evan Neal (Neck), S Tyler Nubin (Neck), and LT Andrew Thomas (Hamstring), per Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

It’s a rough break for the Giants’ offense, having to go without their starting left tackle.

Thomas, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Georgia. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.

Thomas was due a base salary of $15.9 million for the 2025 season when his contract was restructured in September. He’s set to make a base salary of $15.9 million in 2026.