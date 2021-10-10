Giants Rule Out QB Daniel Jones With Concussion

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones was carted off to the locker room after taking a helmet-to-helmet collision against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants later ruled Jones out with a concussion.

Jones was seen staggering off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit at the goalline in the second quarter.

Mike Glennon has replaced Jones for the Giants.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jones in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in five games and recorded 96 completions on 144 pass attempts (62.8 percent) for 1,184 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

We will have more news on Jones as it becomes available.