Giants Sign DT Jack Heflin To Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed former Packers DT Jack Heflin to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Pat Leonard.
Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR Makai Polk
- G Solomon Kindley
- DB Landon Collins
- T Korey Cunningham
- TE Andre Miller
- DB Terrell Burgess
- DL Vernon Butler
- T Devery Hamilton
- LB Quincy Roche
- DB Trenton Thompson
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- DT Jack Heflin
Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.
Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him earlier in the week.
In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!