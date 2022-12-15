Giants Sign DT Jack Heflin To Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed former Packers DT Jack Heflin to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Pat Leonard.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.

Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him earlier in the week.

In 2021, Heflin appeared in four games for Green Bay and recorded one tackle.