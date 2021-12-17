Giants Sign LB Jaylon Smith To Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad on Friday and elevated DT David Moa to their active roster, per Ryan Dunleavy.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in six games for the Packers and Cowboys, recording 19 tackles and no sacks.

