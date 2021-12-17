Giants Sign LB Jaylon Smith To Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad on Friday and elevated DT David Moa to their active roster, per Ryan Dunleavy

Jaylon Smith

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. QB Brian Lewerke
  5. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  6. DB Jarren Williams
  7. LB Omari Cobb
  8. OT Isaiah Wilson
  9. DB Ka’dar Hollman (Injured)
  10. T Devery Hamilton
  11. T Derrick Kelly
  12. WR David Sills
  13. WR Alex Bachman
  14. WR Pharoh Cooper
  15. TE Jake Hausmann
  16. TE Deon Yelder
  17. DB Natrell Jamerson
  18. WR Travis Toivone
  19. DT Woodrow Hamilton
  20. C Evan Boehm
  21. LB Jaylon Smith

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. 

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks. 

In 2021, Smith has appeared in six games for the Packers and Cowboys, recording 19 tackles and no sacks.

