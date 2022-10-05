Giants Sign OL Solomon Kindley To PS, Release RB Antonio Williams

The New York Giants announced Wednesday they have signed OL Solomon Kindley to the practice squad and released RB Antonio Williams.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin TE Austin Allen OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson OLB Quincy Roche CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson S Tony Jefferson DE Henry Mondeaux WR Kalil Pimpleton WR Marcus Johnson RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) DB Olaijah Griffin WR Makai Polk LB A.J. Klein G Solomon Kindley

Kindley, 25, was a three-year starter at Georgia. He made the freshman All-SEC back in 2017. The Dolphins drafted him with the No. 111 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kindley was in the third year of a four-year, $4,079,570 rookie contract that included a $784,570 signing bonus when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Kindley appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and made two starts at guard.

Williams, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. He agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Buffalo, but was waived coming out of training camp.

He bounced on and off of the Bills’ practice squad for two seasons before signing a futures deal with the Giants for the 2022 season. He was cut again coming out of the preseason and has had a couple of stints on the practice squad.

In 2020, Williams appeared in one game and recorded 12 rushing attempts for 63 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.