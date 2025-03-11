Giants Sign S Jevon Holland To Three-Year, $45M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants have landed S Jevon Holland on a major free agent contract.

Holland is signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants, per Rapoport. He adds $30 million of that figure is guaranteed.

Several teams were in the running to sign Holland, who is still just 25 and was one of the top free agents available, but the Giants made it happen in the end.

Holland, 25, was a two-year starter at Oregon who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland finished out the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus and is testing the market for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Holland appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

