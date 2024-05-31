Giants Sign Second-Round S Tyler Nubin, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Giants announced they signed second-round S Tyler Nubin to a rookie contract.
New York has now signed all its selections from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|Signed
|3
|Andru Phillips
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Darius Muasau
|LB
|Signed
Nubin, 22, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-Big Ten in 2022.
The No. 47 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $8,176,722 contract that includes a $2,766,708 signing bonus and will carry a $1,486,677 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Ravens S Marcus Williams.
During his five-year college career, Nubin appeared in 55 games and recorded 207 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 24 pass defenses.
