Giants Sign Second-Round S Tyler Nubin, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Giants announced they signed second-round S Tyler Nubin to a rookie contract.

New York has now signed all its selections from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Malik Nabers WR Signed 2 Tyler Nubin S Signed 3 Andru Phillips CB Signed 4 Theo Johnson TE Signed 5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Signed 6 Darius Muasau LB Signed

Nubin, 22, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

The No. 47 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $8,176,722 contract that includes a $2,766,708 signing bonus and will carry a $1,486,677 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Ravens S Marcus Williams.

During his five-year college career, Nubin appeared in 55 games and recorded 207 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 24 pass defenses.