Giants Sign Seventh-Round DL Jordon Riley

The Giants announced on Saturday that they signed seventh-round DL Jordon Riley to his rookie deal.

DL Jordon Riley signs his rookie contract 📰: https://t.co/6Hxp5UqGxu pic.twitter.com/DaVXvsCX3J — New York Giants (@Giants) May 6, 2023

New York has now signed four of seven players from its 2023 NFL Draft class. The team has also signed RB Eric Gray, CB Tre Hawkins III, and DB Gervarrius Owens.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 24 Deonte Banks CB 2 57 John Michael Schmitz C 3 73 Jalin Hyatt WR 5 172 Eric Gray RB Signed 6 209 Tre Hawkins III CB Signed 7 243 Jordon Riley DT Signed 7 254 Gervarrius Owens S Signed

Gray, 23, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma and earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,084,977 rookie contract that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023.

During his college career, Gray appeared in 47 games and made 24 starts, recording 549 rushing attempts for 3,089 yards (5.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns, to go along with 99 receptions for 827 yards (8.4 YPC) and five touchdowns.