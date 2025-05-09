Giants Sign Three Draft Picks

The New York Giants announced they signed fifth-round OL Marcus Mbow, seventh-round TE Thomas Fidone, and seventh-round CB Korie Black to four-year rookie contracts on Friday.

Rookie contracts ✔️ pic.twitter.com/wURMdnwDxA — New York Giants (@Giants) May 9, 2025

This leaves four remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Abdul Carter EDGE 1 25 Jaxson Dart QB 3 65 Darius Alexander DT 4 105 Cam Skattebo RB 5 154 Marcus Mbow OL Signed 7 219 Thomas Fidone II TE Signed 7 246 Korie Black CB Signed

Mbow, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 91st-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He committed to Arizona State but ended up with Purdue after the Sun Devils rescinded their offer.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 6 guard and the No. 84 overall player with a third-round grade.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,618,384 rookie contract that includes a $418,384 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Mbow appeared in 36 games and made 32 starts. He made 18 starts at right tackle and 14 starts at right guard.