Giants Sign Two Tight Ends To Futures Deals

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Giants announced on Monday they have signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and TE Nate Wieting to futures deals. 

The full list of Giants futures signings now includes: 

  1. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  2. TE Nate Wieting
  3. QB Joe Webb
  4. RB Jordan Chunn
  5. WR Derrick Dillon
  6. WR Alex Bachman
  7. LB Trent Harris
  8. DB Montre Hartage
  9. TE Rysen John
  10. RB Taquan Mizzell
  11. OT David Moa
  12. G Chad Slade
  13. QB Alex Tanney
  14. QB Clayton Thorson
  15. LS Carson Tinker
  16. G Kenny Wiggins
  17. DB Jarren Williams
  18. DB Quincy Wilson

Wieting, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa following the 2020 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to place Wieting on waivers in August and he was claimed by the Dolphins. Miami waived him coming out of camp. Wieting caught on with the Giants for a stint on their practice squad later in the year. 

During his college career at Iowa, Wieting appeared in eight games and caught 13 passes for 185 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

