Giants Sign Two Tight Ends To Futures Deals

The Giants announced on Monday they have signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and TE Nate Wieting to futures deals.

The full list of Giants futures signings now includes:

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart TE Nate Wieting QB Joe Webb RB Jordan Chunn WR Derrick Dillon WR Alex Bachman LB Trent Harris DB Montre Hartage TE Rysen John RB Taquan Mizzell OT David Moa G Chad Slade QB Alex Tanney QB Clayton Thorson LS Carson Tinker G Kenny Wiggins DB Jarren Williams DB Quincy Wilson

Wieting, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa following the 2020 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to place Wieting on waivers in August and he was claimed by the Dolphins. Miami waived him coming out of camp. Wieting caught on with the Giants for a stint on their practice squad later in the year.

During his college career at Iowa, Wieting appeared in eight games and caught 13 passes for 185 yards receiving and no touchdowns.