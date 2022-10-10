Giants Sign WR Robert Foster To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced they have signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad.

The Giants signed veteran WR Robert Foster to the practice squad. Details 📰: https://t.co/8lWLzgDQqV pic.twitter.com/UJ0EmGzhh7 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 10, 2022

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin TE Austin Allen OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson OLB Quincy Roche CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson DE Henry Mondeaux WR Kalil Pimpleton WR Marcus Johnson RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) DB Olaijah Griffin WR Makai Polk G Solomon Kindley DB Landon Collins WR Robert Foster

Foster, 27, signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.51 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo promoted Foster to their active roster soon after and he managed to make the 53-man unit in 2019. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Foster had brief stints with the Packers, Washington, Dolphins and Cowboys. New York signed him to a contract in March but placed him on IR in August and later cut him with a settlement.

In 2020, Foster appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 37 yards, (18.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.