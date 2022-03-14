Giants Sign WR Robert Foster

The New York Giants have signed WR Robert Foster to a contract, per his agency.

Foster has some experience with the Bills’ offensive coaching staff.

Foster, 27, signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.51 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo promoted Foster to their active roster soon after and he managed to make the 53-man unit in 2019. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Foster had brief stints with the Packers, Washington, Dolphins and Cowboys.

In 2020, Foster appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 37 yards, (18.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.