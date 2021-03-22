Giants Signing CB Adoree’ Jackson To Three-Year, $39M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are signing CB Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year, $39 million contract on Monday.

Schefter adds that Jackson receives a $13.5 million signing bonus and $26.5 million guaranteed as part of this deal. In year one, he’ll make $16 million and the contract can increase up to $44.5 million with incentives.

Jackson had spent the past few days in New York with the Giants reportedly pushing hard to get a deal done.

The Eagles were expected to meet with Jackson next had he not reached an agreement with the Giants.

Beyond that, the Rams, Chiefs, Raiders and Cardinals all reportedly expressed interest in him.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season last year.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option, but the Titans just recently released him.

In 2020, Jackson was limited to appearing in just three games for the Titans and recorded 12 tackles and no interceptions.