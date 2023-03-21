Giants Signing DB Bobby McCain

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are signing former Commanders’ defensive back Bobby McCain to a one-year deal.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

McCain, 29, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal when the Dolphins released him. He signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2021 NFL season.

He then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders back in March of 2022. However, Washington opted to release him a few weeks ago.

In 2022, McCain appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 76 total tackles, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

