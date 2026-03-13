Giants Signing DB Jason Pinnock

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants are signing DB Jason Pinnock to a contract on Friday.

Connor Hughes reports Pinnock is receiving a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum of $1.2 million.

Pinnock, 26, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He was in the second year of his four-year $3.75 million rookie deal when New York cut him loose.

The Giants quickly claimed him off of waivers in August 2022. He concluded his contract with New York following the 2024 season and caught on with the 49ers last offseason to a one-year deal.

In 2025, Pinnock appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 41 tackles and one tackle for loss.